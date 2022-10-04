Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

