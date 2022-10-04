CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $155.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 369.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 33.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.