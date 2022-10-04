Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

NYSE CCL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

