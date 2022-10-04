Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

