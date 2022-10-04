Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

