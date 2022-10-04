ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Insider Robert N. Fried Acquires 80,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChromaDex Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley downgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
