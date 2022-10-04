Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

