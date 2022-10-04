Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

