Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $201,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

