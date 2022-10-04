Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IYR opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.