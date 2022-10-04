Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

