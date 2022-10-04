Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 192,060 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amcor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

