Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,680 shares of company stock valued at $39,818,318. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $735.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $640.10 and its 200 day moving average is $643.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

