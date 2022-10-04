Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

VDE stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

