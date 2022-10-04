Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.