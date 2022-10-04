Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 453 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

