Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

CAG stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

