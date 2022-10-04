Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $39.16 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,092,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

