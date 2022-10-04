Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

