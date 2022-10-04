CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.