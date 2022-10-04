CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.