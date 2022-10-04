Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.44

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.44 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.67). Currys shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.70), with a volume of 2,359,074 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 111.25 ($1.34).

Currys Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of £702.20 million and a P/E ratio of 966.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.62.

Currys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($205,697.54).

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

