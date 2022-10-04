CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

