CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

