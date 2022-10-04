D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

