David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $21,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,217.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $418.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

