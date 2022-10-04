Derbend Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

