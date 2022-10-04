Derbend Asset Management Sells 884 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 148.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 5.3 %

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.