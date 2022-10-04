Eastern Bank Sells 3,467 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $54,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
