eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.1 %

eBay stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

