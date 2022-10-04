Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.