Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

