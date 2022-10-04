Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.