Exane Asset Management Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 12.6% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.