Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.
Ameren Trading Up 2.7 %
AEE stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
