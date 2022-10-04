Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.