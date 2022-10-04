Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 228 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after buying an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

