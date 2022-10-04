Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 236 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,624,000.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

NorthWestern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.