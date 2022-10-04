Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 704 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

