Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.38.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

