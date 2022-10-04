Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,923,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

