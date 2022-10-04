Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

