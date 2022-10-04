Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 120 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Balchem by 81.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 15.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at $398,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Balchem Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCPC opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.61. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.