Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 828 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

Marten Transport Stock Performance

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.