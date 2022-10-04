Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 5.7 %

WTRG stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

