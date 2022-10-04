Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $6,025,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,423,796.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,542 shares of company stock valued at $54,807,688. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $339.33 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

