Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,633,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RNR opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.