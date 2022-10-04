Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NewMarket by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in NewMarket by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $304.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.24. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 26.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

