Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $536,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

