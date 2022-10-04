Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.5 %

PCRX opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

