Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.